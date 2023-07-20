SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Free Report) by 1,818.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,861 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chinook Therapeutics were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,476,000 after buying an additional 912,778 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,371,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,750,000 after purchasing an additional 483,220 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,185,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,730,000 after purchasing an additional 448,094 shares in the last quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,728,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,785,000 after purchasing an additional 319,169 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chinook Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 23,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $513,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,524,454.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 23,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $513,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,524,454.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $26,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of KDNY stock opened at $39.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.13. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $39.54. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.31.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,114.05% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim cut Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

