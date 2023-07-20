SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 65,400 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 1,105.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,400 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Hillenbrand worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HI stock opened at $52.53 on Thursday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Activity at Hillenbrand

In other Hillenbrand news, SVP Ulrich Bartel sold 6,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $322,801.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hillenbrand news, SVP Ling An-Heid sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $2,435,987.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,961.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ulrich Bartel sold 6,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $322,801.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,086 shares of company stock worth $3,173,709. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

