SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 43,200 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 517.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Brink’s worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth $675,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Brink’s by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 125,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 64,061 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brink’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Brink’s by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Brink’s Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $68.52 on Thursday. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $73.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Brink’s had a return on equity of 60.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.
Brink’s Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.
Brink’s Profile
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brink’s
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.