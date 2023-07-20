SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 43,200 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 517.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Brink’s worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth $675,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Brink’s by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 125,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 64,061 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brink’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Brink’s by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brink’s Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $68.52 on Thursday. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $73.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Brink’s had a return on equity of 60.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Further Reading

