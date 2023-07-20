American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 584.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,810 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,841,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,128,000 after purchasing an additional 190,452 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,710,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,579,000 after purchasing an additional 382,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,451,000 after purchasing an additional 82,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,470,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,412,000 after purchasing an additional 87,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $143.98 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $162.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.28.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

