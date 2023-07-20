SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.59 Million Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 1,289.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,490 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.21% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 162,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 802.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of JBGS opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.16. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.45%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

