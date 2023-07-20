Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Stake Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,336 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 73,401 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 399,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 17,556 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,959,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 72.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE SHO opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $12.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $243.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Compass Point lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

