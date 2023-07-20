Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $101.67

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.67 and last traded at $100.53, with a volume of 33431 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.15.

BCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.24 and a 200 day moving average of $73.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Boise Cascade last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.57%. Boise Cascade's revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.66%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,180,000 after buying an additional 191,595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,757,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,439,000 after buying an additional 145,629 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,124,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,403,000 after buying an additional 43,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,207,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,291,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,681,000 after buying an additional 46,223 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

