Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Sets New 52-Week High at $135.42

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $135.42 and last traded at $135.33, with a volume of 29669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $109.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. abrdn plc increased its position in Owens Corning by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Owens Corning by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

