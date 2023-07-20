Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.51

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.51 and last traded at $58.51, with a volume of 25574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.18.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.49. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

