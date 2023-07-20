Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 80,068 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 94.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,068 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $13,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,311.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,474,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,464 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $97,717,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $60,377,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,982,000 after purchasing an additional 749,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,435,000 after purchasing an additional 592,266 shares in the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $81.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.10 and its 200 day moving average is $80.52. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.42 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

