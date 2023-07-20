TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $143.45

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $143.45 and last traded at $143.29, with a volume of 64220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.81.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,144,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,552,000 after buying an additional 50,667 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 46,351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, First County Bank CT acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.