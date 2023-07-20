Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.37

Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.37 and last traded at $52.37, with a volume of 5692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.11.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGW. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 961.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

