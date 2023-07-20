First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.74

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.74 and last traded at $61.74, with a volume of 11909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.23.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.85.

Get First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 41.4% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.