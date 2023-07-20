First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.71

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.71 and last traded at $57.67, with a volume of 1121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.15.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $674,420,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 404.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 486,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,262,000 after purchasing an additional 390,112 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 332,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,272,000 after purchasing an additional 133,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 298,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 138,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $12,982,000.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

