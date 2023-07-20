Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 209.6% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.48.

Generac Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Generac stock opened at $146.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.38. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $282.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,784,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 617,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,784,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,834,438 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.