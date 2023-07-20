Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.91

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.91 and last traded at $26.90, with a volume of 21458 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 293,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 103,875 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 815.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,958,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526,200 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

