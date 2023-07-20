Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.15

Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.15 and last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 10858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31.
The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe.
