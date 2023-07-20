Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Textron by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Textron by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Textron by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

TXT stock opened at $67.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

