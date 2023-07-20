VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.07

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.07 and last traded at $26.06, with a volume of 146459 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.08.

Get VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,958,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,866 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 491,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 266,595 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $11,807,000. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,329,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 112.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 340,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 179,862 shares during the period.

About VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.