iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.54

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.54 and last traded at $45.52, with a volume of 30536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.46.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 40,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 98,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

