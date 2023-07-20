State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in APA were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in APA by 3,173.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in APA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

APA stock opened at $38.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.10. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.94.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

