Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Sets New 52-Week High at $90.07

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.07 and last traded at $90.07, with a volume of 15439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.50.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.69 and its 200 day moving average is $74.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $971.19 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.07%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $219,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,911.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,740 shares of company stock worth $3,829,981. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

