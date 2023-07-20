Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $195.85 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $131.77 and a twelve month high of $199.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,338,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,677 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.25.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

