Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.72

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.72 and last traded at $69.61, with a volume of 189913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.42.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.29.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,241,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,258,000 after buying an additional 214,832 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,334,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,817,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,993,000 after purchasing an additional 44,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,394,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,323,000 after purchasing an additional 729,986 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

