State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 300 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT stock opened at $195.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.21. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.28 and a 12-month high of $200.64.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

