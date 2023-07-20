ORIX (NYSE:IX) Hits New 12-Month High at $93.19

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.19 and last traded at $93.01, with a volume of 1758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.60.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIX in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 744.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ORIX by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 1.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

