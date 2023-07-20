Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX opened at $154.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $293.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.46 and a one year high of $189.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.34.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.58.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

