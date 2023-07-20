Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Position Lessened by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $121.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.48. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $138.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

