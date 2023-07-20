Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Position Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 37.1% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 34.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $2,222,000. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $94.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,048.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.80. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

