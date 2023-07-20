Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Invests $275,000 in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,175 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Match Group by 161.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Match Group by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

Shares of MTCH opened at $47.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average is $40.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $77.77.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

