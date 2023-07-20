Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. 888 reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

BAX stock opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $67.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -23.77%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

