Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 22,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 10,203 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 74,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 44,092 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.43. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.71.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

