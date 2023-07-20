Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $304,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,892,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 65.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 545,185 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,820.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 477,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,708,000 after purchasing an additional 452,978 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,173,000 after purchasing an additional 414,272 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

VLO opened at $118.02 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

