Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,458 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $150,692,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 943.5% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 466,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,339,000 after buying an additional 421,598 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,177,000 after buying an additional 345,647 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 534,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,682,000 after buying an additional 243,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,383,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

In other Align Technology news, Director Kevin J. Dallas bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $342.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 84.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $371.99.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $943.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

