Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,611,000 after buying an additional 636,203 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $575,562,000 after purchasing an additional 242,658 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 280,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,105,000 after purchasing an additional 166,352 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16,363.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 151,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,552,000 after purchasing an additional 150,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6,787.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 152,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,938,000 after purchasing an additional 149,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $442.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.06. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $429.10 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.