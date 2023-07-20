Callahan Advisors LLC Buys 396 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.9% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.32 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $354.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.