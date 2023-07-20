Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys Shares of 2,226 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after buying an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,975 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,356 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 477.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,236,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 933,215 shares in the last quarter.

IEI opened at $115.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.17. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $121.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2221 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

