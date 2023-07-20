Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,358,000 after purchasing an additional 354,084 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock opened at $154.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $293.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.46 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.58.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

