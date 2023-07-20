General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,716 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 58,824 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Motors Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $39.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. General Motors has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.51.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

