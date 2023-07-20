Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James raised Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nutrien from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.16.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR stock opened at $64.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $102.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.41.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.