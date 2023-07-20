Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,017 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $61.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.70.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.2555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 216.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.04.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.