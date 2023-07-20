Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 818 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

Adobe Trading Down 1.0 %

ADBE opened at $527.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $449.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,600 shares of company stock valued at $21,640,796. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.