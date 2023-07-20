Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 623 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $157.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.39. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $205.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.48, a P/E/G ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,376,368.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

