Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

IWB stock opened at $250.78 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $251.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.01 and its 200 day moving average is $227.03. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

