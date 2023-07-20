Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 239.2% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $201.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.99. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $178.51 and a 52 week high of $210.10.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

