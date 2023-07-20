The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stake Lowered by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Hershey by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 840.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after buying an additional 48,460 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Hershey by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,765,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,765,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,836 shares of company stock valued at $77,005,488 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $242.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $211.49 and a 12 month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. Hershey’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.89.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

