Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $359.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $332.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.04. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $361.39.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total transaction of $209,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $23,323,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,292 shares of company stock worth $1,085,712. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.33.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.