Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Up 6.8%

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.87 and last traded at $42.54. Approximately 1,188,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 6,299,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average is $47.30. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.14 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 21.73%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,163.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 63.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

