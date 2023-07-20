Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Up to $13.40

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.40, but opened at $13.84. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 2,569,851 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RXRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of -0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72.

Insider Transactions at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 533.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 33,073 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $155,773.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 953,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,689.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shafique Virani sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,140.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 33,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $155,773.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,689.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,627 shares of company stock worth $2,796,992. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 159,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 51,119 shares in the last quarter. Kinnevik AB publ bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $59,005,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 960,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 510,204 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

