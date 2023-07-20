Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 589,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 1,191,186 shares.The stock last traded at $70.69 and had previously closed at $71.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday.

Black Knight Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.13 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 11.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Black Knight by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

Featured Stories

